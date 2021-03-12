NSA Cries Out: I Didn’t Say Arms Funds Were Missing or Misappropriated

The National Security , NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has debunked media attributed to him that arms procurement funds were missing or misappropriated the immediate past Service .

Newsdiaryonline that media outlets on Friday copiously quoted the NSA who spoke with the BBC Hausa Service. Some said the NSA alleged that the money was missing, others said the arms funds were misappropriated.

In his reaction to the , the Office of the National Security ,ONSA said in a statement that he has been quoted out of context.


The reaction reads: “The attention of the Office of the National Security has been drawn to some media reports regarding Armed Forces equipment during an interview with the BBC Hausa service.

“We would like to State that the NSA was quoted out of context as he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement were missing under the Former Service as reported or transcribed some media outlets from the BBC interview.

Clarifying the matter, ONSA said, “During the interview, the National Security Adviser only reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deal decisively with and stated President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued commitment to provide all support to the Armed Forces, including the provision of arms and equipment.

“In the interview, the National Security Adviser clearly informed the BBC reporter that Mr President has provided enormous resources for arms procurement, but the orders were either inadequate or yet to delivered and that did not imply that the funds were misappropriated under the former Service .

“The NSA also informed the reporter that, Mr President is up on the procurement process as is usual with contracts relating to military equipments, in most cases the process involves manufacturing, due diligence and tedious negotiations that may change delivery dates.

“As the National Security Adviser conveyed during the Aso Villa Media Briefing, questions relating to Defence procurement should channelled to the Ministry of Defence.

“All Security and Intelligence agencies are together to bring an end to with the full support of Mr. President and Stakeholders including the media and civil as part of a whole-of-government and a whole-of- approach our security challenges.”

