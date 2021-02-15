The National Security Adviser (NSA) retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj.-Gen Lucky Irabor, on Monday, reassured Nigerians of their commitment to ending insecurity across the country. The CDS and NSA, made the commitment on Monday in Kaduna at a town hall meeting of security chiefs, state governors and major stakeholders in the north western part of the country on the protracted insecurity in the zone.

Monguno said that the meeting was aimed at addressing the security concerns bedevilling the are and other parts of the country. The NSA said similar meeting would hold in other zones in the bid to find comprehensive solutions to the security challenges. He stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari is worried about the persistent insecurity and emerging threats accompanied by loss of lives all over the country.

“What is happening in the North East and North West is worrisome and the president is committed to bringing it to an end,” Monguno said. He added that security, even though the core responsibility of government, requires the support of Nigerians at all levels in the society to bring about a better and safer country.

“The nature of insecurity in the 21st century is different from what we knew in the earlier centuries, this is why we need a multifaceted approach in dealing with emerging threats and insecurity in the country. “I don’t want to believe that we are unable to bring to an end the insecurity in the country, but perhaps we do not have the whim to do that as a people.

“But I am reassuring you that with the arrival of the new service chiefs and other security heads, government is redoubling its efforts. “Government is just one arm of the issues, that is why we decided to have an all-encompassing approach, including the whole society in bringing to an end the problems of insecurity bedevilling the country.”

Earlier, the CDS, Irabor, said that government and the service chiefs were committed to bringing about lasting peace in the area and the country in general. “We are assuring you that we are not resting on our oars, some reorganisation are on the table to change the tide of insecurity in the North West and the country at large,” Irabor said.

He noted that some reports on insecurity being circulated in both the traditional and online media were false, thereby aggrievating the situation. “We are reassuring you that the federal government (under) the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is not relenting on insecurity and the NSA, service chiefs and other heads of security agencies are working hard to bring to an end the menace,”Irabor said.(NAN)