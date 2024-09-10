NSA Applauds CGC Adeniyi’s Efforts to Intensify Security Presence in Border Areas

…As High-Level Petroleum Stakeholders Gather at ONSA Office, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has commended the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, for his commitment to tightening surveillance across Nigeria’s borders to curb petroleum product smuggling.

Ribadu made this commendation during a high-level stakeholders meeting held on Monday, 9 September 2024, at the NSA office in Abuja, reminding the participants that “They convened to address the recurring challenge of petroleum smuggling, which threatens Nigeria’s economy and national security.”

In his opening remarks, Ribadu praised the efforts of the Customs Service under Adeniyi’s leadership, highlighting the agency’s role in not only securing Nigeria’s borders but also safeguarding the integrity of the country’s economy.

He described petroleum smuggling as a “cancer that kills,” stating that it drains vital resources needed for national development and undermines government revenue.

Mr. Ribadu, however, stressed that the nation’s security apparatus must agree to work together to tackle the smuggling menace, which, according to him, will continue to destabilise the oil sector and foster illegal activities across the country’s borders if not properly addressed.

The NSA appreciated the strong presence of key stakeholders, including representatives from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) among others.

In his remarks, Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi emphasised the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to fulfilling its legal mandate, especially in light of the NCS Act 2023, which according to him, empowers the agency to enforce strict measures against smuggling activities across the country.

CGC Adeniyi, who acknowledged the complexity of petroleum products smuggling, reiterated the Customs Service’s resolve to address the challenge, pointing to recent operations, led by Comptroller Ejibunu, which were aimed at dismantling smuggling syndicates.

“What we are doing here today is a clear demonstration of the good intentions of the Office of the National Security Adviser, which has provided us with a platform to mount and execute special operations against smuggling,” Adeniyi said.

He added, “The repositioning of Nigeria’s economy and the oil sector is a crucial objective, and as an organisation, the Nigeria Customs Service is ready to play its role in achieving this.”

The Customs Boss explained that the Service is leveraging innovative technologies to enhance border security, stating that “One key initiative is the integration of real-time monitoring systems, similar to those used by Dubai Customs, which have successfully employed blockchain technology to track and authenticate oil and gas movements.”

He also urged stakeholders to focus on transparency and accountability throughout the petroleum supply chain. He acknowledged that smuggling is driven by factors beyond the Customs Service’s control, but pledged that the NCS would not relent in its efforts to clamp down on the illegal trade.

“We remain committed to ensuring that legitimate businesses thrive, while at the same time, we will not hesitate to suppress any form of illegitimate activities in the petroleum sector,” Adeniyi said.

On his part, Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu, the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, emphasised the need for stronger inter-agency collaboration, noting that anti-smuggling efforts require the combined strength of various government agencies, including the NCS, NMDPRA, NNPC Ltd., and security services.

Comptroller Ejibunu, who acknowledged the financial burden associated with conducting the operations, also called for an increase in funding and allocation of vehicles to the operatives of Operation Whirlwind.

The stakeholders, on their part, all agreed to show commitment to eliminating petroleum smuggling and securing Nigeria’s borders, stating, “We all dissociated ourselves from anything smuggling, and we’re in support of this operation, Operation Whirlwind.”

The National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, while announcing the closure of the meeting, said a joint communique has been signed, as he further read some new resolutions that will set the ball rolling in terms of fighting against smuggling.

According to him, “Following extensive deliberations, a joint communique was signed by NSA Ribadu, Comptroller-General Adeniyi, and other key representatives, including officials from NNPC Limited, NMDPRA, and IPMAN. The communique outlined a series of resolutions aimed at curbing petroleum smuggling and protecting Nigeria’s economy.”