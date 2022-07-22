NRM suspends national chairman, organising secretary

The Board of Trustees of the National Rescue Movement, NRM has suspended the party’s national chairman, Ambassador Isaac Ude and national organising secretary, Mr Mohammed Idrissu.

This was disclosed in the resolution of the BoT meeting held at at EDY-VIC Hotel Garki, Abuja on 18th July, 2022.

The resolutions e-signed by Senator Saidu Dansadau, Chairman National Committee, said, “The BoT voted for the suspension of both the national chairman and national organising secretary and their investigation, arrest and arraignment of both by the police if found culpable.”

The two officials were accused of forgery.But the national publicity secretary of the party, Olusola Afuye, described the allegation as false .

The NRM BoT statement by Dansadau reads: “Resolutions of the Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, at EDY-VIC Hotel Garki, Abuja on 18th July, 2022

“The meeting was presided over by Chairman of the BoT, Distinguished Senator Saidu Dansauda and had in attendance the presidential candidate, Mazi Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike.

“The BoT expressed shock at the allegations of forgery against the national chairman, Ambassador Isaac Ude and national organising secretary, Mr Mohammed Idrissu.

“The party frowned at Ambassador Isaac Ude and national organising secretary, Mr Mohammed Idrissu for allegedly forging the signature of the party’s presidential candidate, Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike.”

While reacting to the development, Olusola Afuye, spokesman of NRM was reported by Independent.ng to have debunked the allegations. He said the allegations were false.

Afuye also, reportedly described the meeting called by DanSadau as illegal.

Also, “The Meeting decried the fuel situation in the country, describing the rebranding of the NNPC Ltd as a huge irony in the face of suffering by Nigerians.

“The Meeting called on Nigerians to reject the ruling APC and main opposition PDP for failing Nigerians and trust the party on a rescue mission- NRM.

