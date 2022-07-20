NRM debunks purported suspension of national chairman, secretary

By Diana Omueza

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has debunked the alleged suspension of its National Chairman, Mr Isaac Udeh and National Organising Secretary, Mr Mohammed Isah.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Sola Afuye, the NRM National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has been drawn to a fictitious report being circulated by a section of the social media and other news media platforms.

“The news is suggesting that the National Chairman and National Organising Secretary of our great party, have been suspended in a purported meeting presided over by the former National Chairman, Sen. Saidu Dansadau with some unidentified elements and disgruntled members of the party.

“The action of Dansadau is akin to a man who after selling a goat would still hold unto the rope.

“It is clear that the illegal suspension report is the handiwork of vicious anti-people forces, who are agitated by the stability, unity and soaring popularity of the party under the cohesive Mr Isaac Udeh-led National Working Committee.

“The media and members of the public are advised to distance themselves from impostors parading themselves as party officials until further notice,” he said.

Afuye urged all members of NRM, its teeming supporters, the media and the general public to disregard the said report as it was malicious and lacking in substance.

He said the alleged suspension was against the provisions of the party’s constitution without recourse to the doctrine of calling for an emergency meeting under article 8.

According to him, the senator lacked the powers to represent any organ of the party, under article 7 Section 7 which provides that.

“Board members shall be appointed by the National Executive Committee of the party, who shall present them to the National Convention for ratification and shall be drawn from the different parts of the country.

“The board shall compose of seven members of national statutes, who shall be appointed by the National Executive Committee.

“It is Imperative to make it clear to the public that the Udeh-led National Working Committee came on board March 30, 2022, and has not at any time carried out this function due to exigencies of the office,” he said.

Afuye said that at no point had the newly elected National Executive Committee constituted a board nor appointed any one as its chairman.(NAN)

