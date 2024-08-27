NRCS trains Hisbah women on first aid treatment

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), on Tuesday in Kano, trained 20 Hisbah women

personnel on first aid application and treatment.

By Bosede Olufunmi

Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, the Executive Secretary of the society in Kano State, said the training is a basic component of every society.

According to him, the training will enable the personnel to serve their communities effectively when rendering first aid.

He added that “whenever there is an incident which involve injuries, some Hisbah women

personnel attend to victims with first aid treatment before referring such persons to the hospital for comprehensive treatment.”

Abdullahi added that “NRCS has, therefore equipped the personnel with essential life-saving skills, while certificates were issued to each of them.”

The Commander-General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, thanked NRCS for the training.

He said that the training would contribute to the well-being of communities.

Daurawa also solicited for collaboration with NRCS to train more Hisbah women officers across the 44 local government areas.

He said this would enable the personnel attend to domestic accidents at home before referring such victims for comprehensive treatment.

(NAN)