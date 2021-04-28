The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, says drug abuse has negative effects on productivity and safety at workplace.

Okhiria made the disclosure during a training for NRC senior staff in Lagos on Wednesday.

The managing director was represented by the NRC Director of Operations, Mr Niyi Alli.

He said that the training focused on promoting operational safety at workplace and implementing drug and alcohol policy within the railway system.

The managing director advised NRC staff to strictly comply with the drug and alcohol policy of the corporation.

He said that the training was strategically planned as a continuous improvement measure to also commemorate the 2021 World Day for Safety and Health, with the theme: “Anticipate, Prepare and Respond to Crisis’’.

A Deputy Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mrs Felicia Ikechukwu, called on railway staff to avoid taking drugs to improve work performance.

Ikechukwu described drug abuse as usage of drugs when not medically necessary and when legally prohibited.

She said that drug abuse also occurred when consumed excessively.

The deputy commander appealed to railway staff to avoid taking any substance that could negatively affect their behaviour.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State, Mr Ayodele Olokun, advised railway staff to avoid unsafe driving.

According to Olokun, it is unsafe to drive in a dangerous, hazardous, unworthy, unhealthy and unprofessional manner.

He said that dangerous driving could lead to accidents, injuries and death, adding that it did not conform to driving rules and regulations.

Olokun advised NRC staff especially locomotive drivers to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

One of the participants, NRC Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, commended NRC management for the training, saying that it would have positive impacts on workers.

Oche said that the training enlightened him and other members of NRC staff.

He said that with the commitment of the Federal Government to massive improvement in railway infrastructure, the NRC management was committed to seeking avenues to implement strategies to guarantee public safety.

He appealed to the management to extend the training to drivers across board and engage the entire staff regularly.

The NRC Assistant Director, Administration, Industrial Relations and Welfare, Mr Austin Ashibekan, also urged the management to organise such a training for other categories of staff to enable them to do better. (NAN).

