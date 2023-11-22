Wednesday, November 22, 2023
NRC sacks, demotes staff for ticket racketeering

Favour Lashem
The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), says it has sacked and demoted a number of staff found to have been involved in tickets racketeering.


Mr Fidet Okhiria, the NRC Managing Director, said this at the interactive session of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance on the 2024–2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) in Abuja on Wednesday.
He said the corporation was working with the security agencies to address the menace.
Rep. James Faleke, the chairman of the committee, expressed worry over the meager N345 million revenue remitted by the corporation in 2023.


“Our concern is that if we expect so much revenue from NRC and we aren’t getting it, then there is a problem.
“I think we should take the decision that the railway should be self-funded to take care of its operations and remit to the government the surplus,” he said.

