NRC resumes sale of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), it plans to resume of for travelers, following the expiration of the Federal Government free train ride on Jan. 4.
Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, NRC said this he spoke with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.


Okhiria said of travel tickets would resume from 6p.m. on Tuesday for intending passengers.


He advised intending passengers to ensure that they purchase their usual tickets electronically or physically at the various stations of the corporation to avoid embarrassment.


The federal government had declared free train ride for Nigerians from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4 to facilitate easy movement for the yuletide.(NAN)

