NRC resumes Lagos-Kano train service Sept. 3

September 1, 2021 Favour Lashem



he Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), says it will resume the operation of train service from Lagos to Kano on Friday, Sept. 3.

The Corporation’s Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, the in a statement issued through the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Mrs Khadijah Aroyewun-Adekomaiya, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corporation had put the scheduled resumption of the Lagos-Kano narrow gauge train service on hold, following a washout at the Osogbo end of the rail track.

The affected track links Offa, Ilorin and Osogbo.

Oche said in the statement that the train would leave Iddo Terminus in Lagos at noon and the service would be available every Friday.

He said: “This service is convenient, safe and relatively cheap. All major rules and regulations guiding the trains remain, especially in the area of nose mask usage and washing practice.”

Oche noted that the measures were necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)

