NRC postpones Lagos-Kano train service

August 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday announced the postponement of the Lagos-Kano train service earlier scheduled to resume on Aug. 13 due to a damaged rail track.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, NRC, said this a statement available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos on Thursday.

said the damage to the rail track was caused by a downpour around Power Line, Oshogbo, Osun, during the week.

The statement said a team of experts from NRC had mobilised to the site and was working round the clock to the damaged track.

It added a new date for resumption of the Lagos-Kano Train Service be announced soon.

The statement said the management of NRC regretted the inconvenience the postponement cause for passengers and customers alike. (NAN)

