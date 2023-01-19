NRC pledges support to security agencies to enhance facilities’ security

By Aisha Cole

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it will continue to support security agencies towards improving efforts at protecting its facilities and safety of passengers.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations of NRC, Malam Mahmod Yakubu, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos, on Thursday.

He said that the Board and Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had confirmed that the persons abducted at the Chief Tom Ikimi Railway Station, Edo State had all regained freedom.

Yakubu recalled that the attack took place on Jan. 7, 2023, at Chief Tom Ikimi Railway Station Ekekhen in Igueben, Edo State and said all abducted passengers had been released to their families.

He said that the feat was highly commendable, as none of the victims was hurt or injured during their period of captivity and release.

“At this point, the NRC Board and Management highly appreciate the role, patience and cooperation of the families of the victims.

“We also wish to express our appreciation to the security agencies, State Government and all those who contributed in one way or the other towards the release of the harmless and innocent citizens for their efforts.

“This dastardly and wanton act of kidnapping innocent and law-abiding Nigerians is a display of cowardice that must be condemned and not to be tolerated in any guise as all hands must be on deck to ensure the Security of life and property of all Nigerians.

“The NRC Management enjoins all communities residing along the Railway corridors to be security conscious by reporting any suspicious movement that is likely to cause breach of peace within their locality, to the nearest security agency or their community vigilante for quick intervention, as this is the surest way and means.

“Reporting to security agencies will help in keeping our society safe and protecting the Federal Government’s critical infrastructure constructed in their community for their socio-economic and other benefits,” Yakubu said.(NAN).