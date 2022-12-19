NRC enjoins motorist to use over passes for safety

By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has enjoined motorists and other road users within Kubwa in Abuja to always use the constructed over passes instead of illegal level crossings for their safety.

Mr Yakubu Mahmood, the Deputy Director, Public Relations of NRC made the call in a statement he signed on Monday in Abuja.

According to Mahmood, the illegal level crossings portrays great risks and danger to the lives and property of those that use them.

“The Board and Management of NRC wish to notify the public that there are two constructed over passes at different locations within the Kubwa, Abuja environs.

“This is for ease and safety of crossing railway lines of Abuja — Kaduna Train Service.

“However, motorists have been for reasons best known to them, resorted to using illegally constructed level crossings, which have been in recent times fatal because of collision by the moving trains.

“NRC hereby enjoins motorists and other road users to always use the over passes for their safety instead of the illegal level crossings that portrays great risks and danger to their lives and property,’’ Mahmood said.

The NRC spokesperson appealed to the mass media to use their medium to enlighten the public on the safety imperative of using the over pass to cross railway lines.

He also reiterated the Federal Government’s policy on railway modernisation to ensure safety of motorists and trains through construction of over passes in all railway lines constructions.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that a train crushed a vehicle that drove through the illegal level crossing along the Kubwa, Abuja on Dec.15. (NAN)