NRC begins bidding for 2023 procurement

By Aisha Cole

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) began its 2023 procurement exercise on Wednesday in Lagos with the opening of 800 bids.

Its Director of Procurement, Mr Benjamin Iloanusi, said the process was preceded by the assessment of documents submitted by bidders.

“The process is going pretty well. Once we are done with this, we will go into our validation, authentication and evaluation process.

“That should normally take between three weeks to four weeks,’’ Iloanusi said.

He added that successful bidders would thereafter be able to tender for procurement jobs. (NAN)

