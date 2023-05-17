 NPTF trains 100 policemen in divisional crime management

By Ahmed Abba

The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) in collaboration with Ibzain Integrated Services Limited, has begun training of 100 police personnel in Yobe in divisional crime management.

Mr Jamilu Ja’afaru, NPTF Deputy Director, Training, Welfare and Institution Development, stated this at a 7-day capacity building workshop in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He said the workshop was part of NPTF efforts to train and retrain men, officers and auxiliary personnel of the Nigeria Police Force for maximum productivity.

“This training we are conducting here in Yobe on Divisional Crime Management, is holding in 31 states of the federation under the 2022 Police Training Intervention Fund.

“The intervention started last year and so far we are able to provide various trainings to about 10,000 police personnel across the country and we will do more,” Ja’afaru said.

Ja’afaru said that aside the trainings of personnel, the Fund had provided interventions to police accommodation in barracks, police station, procurement of gadgets and equipments among other.

He assured that no police personnel would be left out in NPTF training and charged the participants to utilise the knowledge acquired to enhance their capabilities.

“None of us is safe until the Nigerian police force is effectively and efficiently repositioned to secure us in this country.

“And we will leave no stone unturned in an attempt to do so,” Jaafaru said.

In his remarks, Mr Ahmed Garba, Commissioner of Police in Yobe, noted that the welfare of personnel would take centre stage under his leadership.

Represented by ACP Abdulsalam AbdulRazaq, the CP charged the participants to take the training seriously by being punctual and attentive in order to benefit maximally.(NAN)