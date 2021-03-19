NPHCDA to NEC: COVID-19 vaccines delivered to 35 states

The Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), updating the Economic Council (NEC) on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, says the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccines had been delivered to 35 states.

NPHCDA’s Executive Director, Dr Fiasal Shuaib, gave this indication at a virtual NEC meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“All states except have received their Vaccines.

“The vaccination application has been launched in most states’ Treatment Centres even against distractions and criticism of the Federal Government’s efforts to ensure availability of vaccines in the nation.

“The roll-out of the vaccines across Healthcare Front-line Workers and other Health Staff was scheduled to commence by March 15, 2021, in some States, the intention of wider coverage after the training of the states’ health workers across board.”

He said that is yet to receive due to the non-repair of its Cold-Chain Store, coupled the state’s concerns around the contradictory information about the vaccines.

Faisal informed NEC that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been co-opted the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on vaccine Accountability to ensure the safekeeping of the vaccines.

“There is a need for tight security around the vaccines in the states to avoid being vandalised by hoodlums.

“Meanwhile, there is a plan to commence weekly record of a dashboard showing level and efficacy of the inoculation by the end of Monday, March 15, 2021,” he said.

He also assured that the second tranche of the vaccines would be received in the country the second dose of the vaccines intake is concluded.

NEC also received an update from its ad-hoc committee interfacing the PTF on COVID 19 to ease the lockdown of the economy by the Chairman of the Committee, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of State.

Okowa updated NEC alongside the Director-General of the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

NEC also welcomed the integration of ICPC the PTF on vaccine accountability and transparency.

Osinbajo commended NPHCDA for the smooth coordination of the nation-wide distribution of the vaccines. (NAN)

