NPHCDA reaffirms commitment to reducing maternal mortality through MAMII

By Abujah Racheal

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has reiterated its commitment to reducing preventable maternal deaths across Nigeria through the implementation of the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

The Executive Director, Dr Muyi Aina, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He emphasised the agency’s mission to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of location or status, had access to quality and affordable primary health care services.

Aina noted that MAMII aligned with the 2025 World Health Day theme, “Enhancing the Health and Survival of Our Mothers and Newborns”.

He added MAMII also represented a bold national strategy to address Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rate by strengthening primary health care systems.

“MAMII is a unified national effort to rapidly reduce maternal mortality.

“We are working under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and other critical stakeholders.

“The initiative focuses on deploying skilled birth attendants, improving emergency obstetric care, ensuring access to maternal services through health insurance coverage, and strengthening health facilities at the community level.

“In spite of progress in the health sector, Nigeria still records one of the highest maternal mortality rates globally, with more than 500 deaths per 100,000 live births.

“This is unacceptable, and we must act urgently and innovatively. MAMII is a direct response to that urgency. It is about saving lives and securing the future,” Aina added.

Aina highlighted the importance of community engagement and accountability mechanisms to ensure the long-term success of MAMII.

He reiterated that the agency remained committed to prioritising maternal and child health, noting, “No nation can thrive when women continue to die while giving life.”

NAN reports that MAMII, a flagship national programme led by NPHCDA, is designed to drastically reduce maternal deaths in Nigeria through innovative, data-driven, and community-focused interventions.

Its key components include expanding access to skilled birth attendants at the primary health care level, improving emergency obstetric care, and strengthening referral systems.

NAN also reports that Nigeria contributes significantly to global maternal deaths, and MAMII was launched to change this narrative by focusing on preventable causes and creating a more coordinated national response.(NAN) www.nannews.ng