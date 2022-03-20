NPHCDA, Nasarawa NMA offer free medical services to 5,000 persons 

By Sunday John

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in collaboration with Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Saturday began offering free medical services to 5,000 persons in Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



Speaking at the commencement of the exercise in Doma, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said the gesture was part of the agency’s the medical mission initiative.



The executive director, who was represented by Chris Elemuwa, Acting Director of Community Health Services at the agency, said that the outreach was aimed at bridging the gap in healthcare services in line with Goal Three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Shuaib added that they would ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages to complement the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors of the 36 states.



He explained that the agency’s mandate included disease control and prevention, which was why it was in the forefront of the eradication of many diseases in the country including polio.



Shuaib added that corona virus vaccine would also be administered to the people during the five-day exercise.



He said the vaccine was safe, free and efficacious, while urging the people collaborate with the agency in order to contain and defeat COVID-19 in the country.



The NPHCDA boss also assured the people that doctors and other medical personnel were on ground to treat and administer drugs to them free of charge.



On his part, Nasarawa NMA Chairman, Dr Sabo Emmanuel, lauded NPHCDA, Mrs Munira Abdullahi, Special Adviser (SA) on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Development Partners to Governor Abdullahi Sule for the initiative.



The NMA chairman said 46 medical personnel including 30 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other supporting staff were available for the exercise.



Emmanuel said that the doctors drawn from the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia and Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi, were specialists in different fields, and that they would handle all health issues including surgeries.



Also Speaking, Special Assistant to Gov. Sule on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Development partners, Mrs Munira Abdullahi, commended the people for availing themselves of the exercise.



The governor’s aide said her office would continue to collaborate with NPHCDA and others on developmental issues to better the lot of the people.



She added that the state government had done a lot in the health sector and would welcome any support aimed at complementing its effort.

(NAN)

