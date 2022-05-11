NPHCDA lauds Enugu counterpart for contributions towards PHC growth

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has commended Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA) for his contributions towards Primary Health Care (PHC) growth.

The NPHCDA noted that Ugwu had worked hard in improving PHC routine and intervention vaccination programmes as well as PHC’s general services and infrastructural development in Enugu State and the country.

The commendation is contained in a Letter of Appreciation signed by Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of NPHCDA, made available to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to the letter, we sincerely appreciate you (Ugwu) once again for your unflinching support and contributions towards the health and wellbeing of Nigerians.

It said that the Federal Ministry of Health and the NPHCDA were also grateful for Ugwu’s support and acknowledged his contributions towards the just concluded PHC Summit 2022.

“We realise that critical to achieving the Universal Health Coverage and, indeed, the Sustainable development Goals is to leverage past gains and build back better and stronger especially in this trying time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We needed to develop a resilient and functional PHC system that serves as a veritable platform to achieve our national and global health goals.

“Accordingly, the PHC Summit themed: “Re-imagining PHC in Nigeria” brought stakeholders across the globe to align and pledge their support for our national PHC transformation initiative.

“I am grateful and excited about your commitment to the PHC course, and particularly for gracing the event despite being encompassed with so many obligations,” it said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

