NPFL to honour Brodericks-Imasuen with black armbands

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) says it will wear black armbands in honour of the death of Sebastien Brodericks-Imasuen, one of the foremost coaches of a number of league clubs in the past.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brodericks-Imasuen died at the age of 85 years in a private hospital in Benin, Edo, on Tuesday.

He made global headlines after leading the Nigeria U-16 team to win the maiden FIFA Cadet Championship in China in 1985.

A statement by Harry Iwuala, Head of Media Communications, NPFL, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye directed that as a mark of honour to the departed coach, players and officials of the NPFL would wear black armbands.

It added that a minute’s silence would be observed before kickoff on Match Day 17 of the season this weekend.

Elegbeleye said the country had lost an icon of youth and club coaching: “Sebastien Brodericks-Imasuen was a coach who made youth football popular in Nigeria.

“At some point in his career, he was one of those that heightened interest in the Professional Football League with a running rivalry with some other top club coaches like Willy Bazuaye, James Peters, Charles Bassey, to mention a few.

“By his death, our country has lost an icon in the coaching echelon.”

NAN also reports that apart from his successes at international level, Sabara, as he was fondly called also coached El-Kanemi Warriors, Udoji United FC and Bendel Insurance.

On his watch, Nigeria U16 squad won the inaugural FIFA Cadet World Cup in China in 1985, defeating West Germany 2-0 in the final at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing.

Two years later in Canada, he led the team to runner-up position after a penalty shootout defeat to the former Soviet Union.

Then, two years later, in Scotland, his team lost to eventual winners Saudi Arabia on penalties in the quarter-finals. (NAN)

By Victor Okoye

