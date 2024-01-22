NPFL: Sunshine Stars FC sack head coach,others

The management of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Monday announced the sacking of its Head Coach, Edith Agoye and three assistant coaches.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Bamidele Ologunloluwa, at a meeting with the coaching crew of the team in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agoye and assistant coaches Akin Olowokere, Banjo Adepoju and Folorunsho Stephen, were sacked at the meeting.

Ologunloluwa said the sack came after a poor run of form and several ultimatums given to the coaching crew by the management.

The commissioner said he would not wait until the team, with its outstanding matches, began to fight a relegation battle.

According to him, the mandate given to the team has not been met, even with all the support I gave to the coaching crew, but it is unfortunate that it has to come to this.

“It’s not going to be business as usual, I don’t want to fight relegation anymore, it is not about witch-hunting. Once a technical crew is not performing, the job is about hiring and firing like you know,” he said.

Agoye, in his response, appreciated the commissioner for the opportunity to be the head coach and work with the team, and wished the team well in future.

“I can only wish the club all the best going forward and I wish the coming coach the best of luck,” he said.

NAN reports that Sunshine Stars are currently 12th on the log with 22 points from 19 matches. (NAN)

By Segun Giwa

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

