NPFL: Plateau United thrashe Adamawa United 5-0

Plateau United on Sunday thrashed Adamawa United 5-0 in round 16 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match played at the new Zaria Road Township Stadium, Jos.

Mustapha Ibrahim scored a brace with goals in the 18th and 40th minutes while Oche Ocheochi, Uche Onoasanya and Abba Umar scored a goal each in the encounter.

Chief Coach of Plateau United, Audu Pele, said after the match that the victory marked the end of bad times for the Jos team and commended his players for an excellent performance.

“You know every match comes with its challenges, and we always take it as it comes, but today’s encounter is interesting and our boys played well and thank God we are back to our winning days,” said Pele.

He assured that the team would perform better in its subsequent matches.

The coach explained that the team had put modalities on ground to win its forthcoming away matches.

On his part, Chief Coach of Adamawa United, Ibrahim Barki, said his team lost to a very experienced side.

“It is unfortunate that we lost the match with a very wide margin, but we lost to a more experienced team.

“We are just a young team coming into the league, but we will work hard to cover up lapses in our next encounter,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with this win, Plateau United would go top of the league table. (NAN)