NPFL: Nasarawa Utd stun Rangers 1:0

By Sunday John

Nasarawa United Football Club pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory against third-placed Rangers International Football Club in a thrilling Matchday 30 fixture of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The highly anticipated match, played behind closed doors at the Lafia Township Stadium on Friday, saw the home team seize the initiative, boosting their chances of escaping relegation.

The decisive moment came in the 89th minute when Kabir Balogun calmly converted a penalty, sealing a crucial win for the Lafia-based side.

This upset lifted Nasarawa United out of the relegation zone, moving them to 15th place on the NPFL table with 36 points.

In spite of the loss, Rangers international remain in third place with 45 points.

In a post-match interview, Nasarawa United’s head coach, Yusuf Salisu, admitted his team had been under pressure due to their precarious league position but was pleased with the result.

He emphassed the importance of maintaining momentum in the remaining matches of the season.

On the other hand, Rangers’ coach, Ekeh Ekenedilichukwu, acknowledged his team’s efforts but lamented the loss.

He said that they had moved past the defeat and would focus on upcoming fixtures to strengthen their title hopes. (NAN).