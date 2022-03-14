NPFL: Nasarawa United’s poor performance worries owners

By Sunday John

Nasarawa State Government has expressed disappointment with the performance of its football club, Nasarawa United, in the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Lucky Isaac-Yargwa, said at a press briefing on Monday in Lafia that the team has failed to impress in spite of huge investment on it.The team is currently 12th on the league table with 22 points after 18 matches.“This is the worst performance since the club started participating in the elite league.“At this time during the 2020/2021 season, we were bragging the rights for top of the league table, but the same cannot be said now.

“After 18 matches, we have not won even one game away from home, more worrisome is the fact that we keep dropping points at home.“The fans and supporters of the club as well as other stakeholders are seriously worried over the ugly trend and we will do something to change the situation,” Isaac-Yargwa said.According to him, even though the club lost many of its first team players before the beginning of the season, replacements were brought in to fortify the team.

The commissioner said that the new players had gotten enough time to adapt, as such, the sustained bad performance was no longer acceptable.“With the recent poor performance, there is urgent need to act before the team sinks in the murky waters of relegation.“We will meet with the management of the club, players and supporters to unravel the reason behind the performance with a view of addressing it,” he added. (NAN).

