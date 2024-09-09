NPFL: Nasarawa United held to 1- 1 draw by visiting Shooting Stars

Nasarawa United Football Club were on Sunday held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan in the Match day one of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier  Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match played at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Anas Yusuf, captain of Nasarawa United  put the home team in the lead through  a penalty kick  in the 59th minute.

Daddy Abdul-Rahman got an equaliser for the visitors at added time to dash the hope of the home team getting the  maximum points.

In a post-match interview, Kabiru Togo, Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United, said that Shooting Stars was  lucky to have drawn the game given the chances his team had but could not utilise.

He said that his team would prepare well for the next game as  this was  the first game out of 38  in the season.

Dogo said that he would work more on his players for better results in subsequent games, assuring that his team  would do well in the league this  season.

On his part, Gbenga Ogungbote,
the coach of Shooting Stars FC, said that one point was better than losing the game.

He said  that his team tried all it could to soak the pressure and stabilise the game when the home team was mounting pressure in the first half.

Ogunbote said that  the strategy  adopted by the home team paid off. (NAN).

