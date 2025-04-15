NPFL: Nasarawa SWAN condemns attack on Plateau Utd player

The Nasarawa State chapter of Sports Writers Association (SWAN) has condemned the attack on player of Plateau United by some fans of Nasarawa United after their encounter

The Nasarawa State chapter of Sports Writers Association (SWAN) has condemned the attack on player of Plateau United by some fans of Nasarawa United after their encounter on Sunday in Lafia.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Smah George, the Nasarawa State Chairman of SWAN, made available to journalists on Tuesday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Vincent Temitope of Plateau United was attacked by some fans of Nasarawa United after their 3-2 defeat in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match-day 33 fixture.

The association described the attack as uncalled-for and needless, especially since the home team had already earned the three points needed to improve their league standing.

SWAN said that the League Management Company had fined Nasarawa United N6 million and banished from playing home matches at the Lafia Township Stadium to Pantiamin Stadium in Gombe State.

He urged Nasarawa State Football Association to take more stringent measures against supporters indulging in misconduct.

“The supporters should be reoriented to ensure that fans become more responsible and prevent the reoccurrence of such incident in future.

“The action of the home supporters denied fans the joy of watching their club play at home.

“It incurred additional costs for the state, including travel expenses to Gombe for the remainder of the season.

“It has also posed risk to the safety of players, officials and fans travelling to Gombe State for their home matches,” he added.

The association commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Yakubu Kwanta, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, for rewarding Nasarawa United with N3.5 million for winning the Sunday match.

SWAN also appealed to the state government to extend similar gesture to the state-owned female football team, the Nasarawa Amazons.

The SWAN chairman promised that members would use their platforms to sensitise the public on rules of football and the need to maintain civilised and respectful atmosphere. (NAN)