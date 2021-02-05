NPFL Match Day 8: Katsina United defeat Rivers United 2-1

Rivers United suffered its third defeat of the 2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after falling 1-2 to Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina on Thursday. The Technical Manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, said that although they lost 1-2 to the host, he praised his players for a good performance, noting that victory did not come their way in the match.

“They tried, they gave a good account of themselves. It’s just that we were unable to win today but at least they tried. You can see the way we played. In the second half Katsina United did not play a game. “ We took charge of proceedings and we played on their half all through. So that means that the players are beginning to understand themselves,” he said.

In his reaction, his Rivers United counterpart, Baldwin Bazuaye, described the game as a tough one as he poured encomiums on his vanquished opponents. “They are good, they are a continental team, they are good. I have played them three times in preseason matches, so I had to work on that to see that I get them where I wanted and it happened,” Bazuaye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 5th minute goal by Faisal Sani from a Free kick and another strike from Boubacar Massaly in the 19th minute, gave the hosts a deserved lead amid a sparkling first half performance. But undeterred by the scoreline, Rivers United put up a better performance in the second half as the introduction by Nelson Esor, Malachi Ohawume and Naziru Auwalu caused all sorts of problems for Katsina United. The substitutions really paid of as Nelson Esor pulled one back in the 71st minute for the “Pride of Rivers”.

Winning the ball inside Rivers United half, Oshobe Shuji found Ishaq Kayode who raced down the right. Esor collected a return pass from Ishaq Kayode and advanced into the area showing tenacity and quick feet to get past his marker, crowning that with a curling shot into the far corner. The Rivers Boys’ wanted more goals as Solomon Ogberahwe, Malachi Ohawume and Oshobe Shuji all tested Yufus Mohammed and Ishaq Kayode had a penalty that was turned down.

Katsina United was outclassed in the second half, the players held on until the match turned on its head to the end.

NAN reports that with the loss by Rivers United, it has dropped to the second position on the NPFL table with 15 points from 8 matches, three points behind league leaders Enyimba FC. Rivers United next NPFL game will be at home against Nasarawa United on Monday evening. (NAN)