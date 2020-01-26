NPFL: Kano Pillars force 2-2 draw at Sunshine Stars

Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Sunday maintained their five-match unbeaten run in spite of playing a 2-2 draw at home against Kano Pillars FC.

In the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 17 fixture played at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, midfielder Anthony Omaka grabbed a brace.

He scored the first goal in the 37th minute from a beautiful cross delivered by Wasiu Jimoh.

Auwalu Ali drew the visitors level with a long-range strike in the 50th minute, before Omaka restored the lead for the home side in the 62nd minute.

Ali completed his own brace later on to make it 2-2 for the visitors.

All efforts by the home team to score and take the maximum three points proved abortive as the visitors held on to the draw.

Sunshine Stars’ Technical Adviser, Kabir Dogo, however said he was proud of the performance of his players.

“It’s one of those things. At least, anybody who watch Sunshine Stars regularly knows that we have a good team with quality players at least. So, I’m satisfied with what my players did,” he said.

Kano Pillars’ Technical Adviser, Ibrahim Musa, said on his part that his intention was for his team to pick the maximum three points in Akure.

“I am happy with the one point because Sunshine Stars are a good team. If you check the league’s table, they are fourth on the log while we are 12th. So, getting a point from them to me is a good thing.

“We took our time to study the weakness of our opponents and we made efforts to capitalise on them in the second half. In the first half we didn’t play like the usual Kano Pillars.

“We changed the style of the game in the dressing room. Now, we are going back home to ensure we get the maximum three points from them when they come visiting,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunshine Stars now have 27 points from 17 matches.