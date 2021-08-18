NPF Special Investigation Panel on DCP Abba Kyari yet to submit report

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has said that the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) on the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari is yet to submit its report.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Frank Mba.

Mba who disclosed that the SIP investigation is still ongoing assured the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.

Mba stated,”The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is still ongoing.

“Members of the public are enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms.

“The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.”

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...