NPF Special Investigation Panel on DCP Abba Kyari yet to submit report

August 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has said Special Investigation Panel (SIP) the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari is yet to submit its report.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Frank Mba.

Mba who disclosed SIP investigation is ongoing assured the public outcome of investigations by the probe panel would communicated accordingly upon of the investigations.

Mba stated,” to inform the general public that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is ongoing.

“Members of the public are enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the General of Police, as being wrongly reported in news outlet and online .

“The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would communicated accordingly upon of the investigations.”

