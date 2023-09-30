NPF Sets Record Straight on Fake Viral “Travel Safety Tips”

In recent days, a set of travel safety tips has been circulating on social media, purportedly from the Department of Force Intelligence (DFI), offering travel “safety tips” for inter-state travellers in the country.

The “safety tips” in question did not originate from any official department within the Nigeria Police Force. We want to emphasize that these tips are not endorsed or issued by us.

While the safety of Nigerians is a top priority, it’s essential to seek information from reliable and official sources as misinformation, especially when it exaggerates the security situation, can cause undue panic.

Members of the public are encouraged to rely on official information provided by our social media handles and other authorized sources for accurate and up-to-date information regarding security and safety.

Twitter: @PoliceNG

Facebook: Nigeria Police Force

Instagram: nigeriapoliceforce

TikTok: @ngpolice

NigeriaPoliceForce #StayInformed #StaySafe

