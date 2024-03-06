NPF reiterates ban on use of POS, others within police stations 

The Nigeria Police Force, has banned the use of point-of-sale (POS) machine and other electronic mobile money transaction devices within police stations and other police facilities nationwide.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This is contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi stated that the ban was necessitated by alleged illegal and illicit transactions through point-of-sale (POS) machine operators and connivance with certain police operatives.

He said,”The Nigeria Police Force, following public outcry on alleged illegal and illicit transactions through point-of-sale (POS) machine operators and connivance with certain police operatives, hereby reiterates the ban on the utilization POS machines and other electronic mobile money transaction devices within police stations and other police facilities nationwide.

“The ban is aimed at preserving the integrity and security of police operations, forestalling perceived corrupt practices, as well as clearing the Commands/Formations of possible criminal intrusion under such guise, and maintaining discipline within the Force.

“Despite previous directives, it has come to the attention of the Force leadership that some Commands and Formations continue to flout this regulation. As such, the IGP warns that any violation of this ban will attract severe sanctions on the leadership of the affected Commands and Formations.

“The IGP notes that the use of electronic payment devices within police facilities poses significant risks, including the potential compromise of sensitive information, financial irregularities, and the facilitation of illicit activities, therefore, strict adherence to this directive is non-negotiable.

“The IGP urges all officers and personnel to comply with this directive without exception, and warns that any police officer or POS operator found contravening this order, or conniving to conduct illicit financial transactions will face appropriate disciplinary and criminal action in accordance with the extant laws and regulations, and the Command/Formation leadership will equally be held responsible.”