NPF disowns fake signal ordering removal of Police aides from politicians, VIPs

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied a fake signal in circulation on social media, ordering the removal of police aides from certain top politicians and their relatives in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Force Headquarters Abuja, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

CSP Adejobi who said the signal is fake and did not emanate from the NPF, equally said that the the signal deviates from the Police’s telegraphic message structure and standard as the signal bears the signature of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

He said,”The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) wishes to address the ambiguity surrounding a signal that has been in circulation on social media, purportedly originating from MOPOL 45 FHQ ABJ, ordering the removal of police aides from certain top politicians and their relatives. The Police hereby unequivocally clarifies that the signal is fake and did not emanate from the NPF or any of its formations.

“More emphatically, the signal deviates from the Police’s telegraphic message structure and standard as the signal bears the signature of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), which is highly irregular, as a signal of this nature would typically be signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who heads such formations, and not a higher-ranking officer.”

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has taken immediate notice and has ordered a thorough investigation into its source and assures that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for its creation and dissemination.

