NPDC emerges best Exploration, Production Company in 2019

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has emerged the best Exploration and Production (E&P) Company in 2019.

The award was given at the 2020 Nigerian Petroleum Summit Awards night held in Abuja.

The theme of the third edition was: “Widening the Integration Circle, Emerging Technologies and Cross Pollination of Ideas for the Advancement of the Petroleum Industry”.

The Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the company, Mr Samson Makoji, in a statement on Sunday said that NPDC had rapidly increased its oil and gas production volume to over 230,000 bpd and 500 MMscfd respectively.

“The Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) is an annual Oil and Gas meeting attended by delegates within and outside the country.

“The feat came from the focus-driven leadership of Mansur Sambo, whose goal was to place NPDC on the path of steady growth since he took over as Managing Director in 2019.

“This is visible in his aggressive advancement of exploration and production activities, engaging both personnel and resources to sustain increase in production in all the company’s assets.

“”The company also has to its credit numerous groundbreaking projects covering Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Propane, Lean Gas, Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Health Safety and Environment (HSE) and other engineering feats,” he said.

The Executive Director, Services, NPDC, Mr Hamza Ado Umar, received the award on behalf of the MD of NPDC. (NAN)