NPDC donates 150 tricycles to OML40 host communities in Delta

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC, a subsidiary of NNPC, on Wednesday donated 150 tricycles (Keke) to OML 40 host communities in Delta.

Mr Mansur Sambo, the Managing Director of NPDC said during the presentation in NPDC Warri field office that the initiative was in partnership with Elcrest JV.

Mansur who was represented by Mr Noble Imabibo, the Acting Manager, Community Relations, said the tricycles were donated to the people of (OML 40) to boost the economy of the host communities.

“The initiative is to ameliorate the untold hardship ravaging the people of the communities.

“It is also geared towards curbing youth restiveness and idleness in the society as it always known that an idle hand is the devils workshop.

“It is therefore pertinent to utilise this kind gesture to the best of your ability to better your lots and those of your families

“l advise you to eschew all forms of violence, radicalism and other action capable of creating societal unrest.

“NPDC is a friend to the communities where it operates, we are partners in progress and we share common bond towards sustaining the existing mutual relationship,” he said.

“Sambo said, “We shall continue to leverage on this peace and improve on our corporate social responsibility (CSR) to bring about development in our host communities.”

According to him, the tricycles would be shared equitably among the communities.

In her remarks, the Manager, Community Relations and Security, Elcrest JV, Mrs Frances Omanruaye, thanked the community leaders for maintaining peace in their various communities.

Omanruaye said “we want to say thank you all because we have achieved the level of peace we needed to do our job.

“I know that there are huge expectations from us, but this is just a token to show our appreciation.

“We pray that this peace will be sustained so that we can touch more lives.

“We are still drilling and producing, we crave for more cooperation and understanding from you, Your cooperation will enable us to do more.’

Mr Obogun Aziboro, the secretary of Tsekelewu community thanked NPDC/Elcrest JV for the gesture.

Aziboro said the gesture would reduce youth restiveness adding that it would also enhance the mutual relationship between NPDC/Elcrest JV and its host communities.

Mr Jeffrey Wilkie, the secretary of Tebu community said “we are happy that these tricycles will empower our jobless youth.

“We appreciate your efforts at reducing poverty in our communities.

“If all cooperate organisations in the state are doing things like this, the rate of unemployment would have reduced,” Wilkie said.

Mr Justice Akuyoma, the secretary of Ebrohimi community, however, urged the management of NPDC to always consult with the communities to know their needs and areas of priority. (NAN)