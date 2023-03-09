NPC trains N/East comptrollers on census process

By Ahmed Kaigama

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced training of 100 Comptrollers in charge of local government area offices and other officials in the North East region on processes of 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The Federal Commissioner of NPC in Bauchi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Darazo, stated this virtually at the 3-day North East Zonal training for Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States LGA Comptrollers in Bauchi.

According to him, in furtherance to the preparation for the upcoming census, the training of council comptrollers becomes imperative on the critical processes of the census and their role in the workflow.

“The purpose of the training is to equip comptrollers with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform their duties effectively and efficiently during the census exercise.

“The training will be practical-oriented, focusing on specific tasks and skills that comptrollers require to execute their assignments.

“The training, which commence on Tuesday, March 7, will end on March 9,” Darazo said.

He said the commission was deeply committed to give the nation reliable and acceptable census data for evidence-based development planning.

The national commissioner, therefore, called on all Nigerians to support the commission and present themselves to be counted during the 2023 exercise.

On her part, Hajiya Hafsat Ishiaku, the Zonal Coordinator Training of the commission, said the comptrollers would be trained on the focus areas of the 2023 Census processes by the resource persons drawn from various departments of the commission.

According to her, the topics include Census Methodology; Presentation of the Census Frame and Locality List; as well as Field Operations.

The training would also cover: “Local Government Training (Supervisors and Enumerators); Data Quality Management; Monitoring and Evaluation; Enumeration of Special Populations; Enumeration in Hard-to-Reach areas;

“Recruitment & Payment; Tablets Management; ICT Infrastructure & Management; Training Centre Identification & Facilities; Training Centre Management.

“Census logistics; census security; publicity and Advocacy; Identification and assessment of internet connectivity gaps among others,” she said. (NAN)