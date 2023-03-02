NPC trains 1,385 Ad-hoc staff in Adamawa

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Adamawa has so far trained about 1,385 ad-hoc staff ahead of the upcoming population and housing census in the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Hamman-Adama, NPC Director in Adamawa said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

He said that the ad-hoc staff included 835 facilitators, 495 specialised work force, 30 monitoring and evaluation officers and 25 data quality managers.

The director said that about 30 journalists were also trained on effective reportage of the exercise.

Hamman-Adama further said that more ad-hoc staff, who would serve as enumerators and supervisors, would be engaged and trained.

He called on all stakeholders to continue supporting, cooperating and sensitising people ahead of the exercise, scheduled for March 29 to April 2.

The director said the commission had adopted modern technology for the exercise. (NAN)