NPC to conduct trial census in 9 Yobe LGAs – Commissioner

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday says it will conduct trial census in nine of the 17 local government areas of Yobe.

NPC’s Commissioner in the state, Mai-Aliyu Mohammed, stated this in a statement in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trial census is preparatory to the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

Its objective is to asses the quality of Enumeration Area (EA) maps, determine logistic support for the main census and decide on estimated workload as well as educational qualification of the enumerators.

He listed the areas to include Gulani; Geidam, Yunusari, Fune, Potiskum, Nengere, Jakusko, Yusufari and Karasuwa.

The Commissioner said the trial census would be conducted in one supervisory area in each of the selected local government areas.

He said the commission has commenced the training of 110 facilitators, supervisors and enumerators for the exercise which would be conducted between July 11 and July 24.

According to him, house numbering will start from July 11 to July 16, validation of Enumeration Area Frame (EAF) from July 17 to July 19, while enumeration of persons would begin from July 20 to July 24. (NAN)

