NPC to conduct trial census in 6 LGAs

The National Population Commission (NPC) will conduct trial census in six local governments of six states of the six geopolitical zones.



Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, Executive Chairman National Population Commission (NPC) said this in a News Conference in Abuja on Monday.

Kwarra said that the six local government areas would be fully enumerated.



He identified the local governments as: “Toungo Local Government Area, Adamawa State – North East; Daura Local Government Area, Katsina State, North West; Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, North Central.”

“Others are Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, Ogun State, South West; Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, South East; and Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, South South.”



The chairman said that in total, 7,718 Enumeration Areas (EAs) were selected for the trial census to test run suitability and readiness for the actual census in 2023.

Kwarra asserted that the selection of the coverage areas was scientifically and purposively carried out to achieve the objectives of the trial census.

He explained that the selection of samples from all states of the federation and the FCT was expected to yield nationwide information on state specific issues.

According to him, for the avoidance of doubt, the trial census is not the actual enumeration of persons for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He said that the outcome of the trial census would not form the basis of the 2023 census.

“Data generated during the trial census will not be used to arrive at figures for the 2023 census.”

Kwarra affirmed that the objective of the trial census was to test all aspects of census operations, from planning to implementation including logistics arrangement and management.

The chairman, who reiterated the commitment of the commission to digital census, appealed for continued collaboration with the media. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

