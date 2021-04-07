The National Population Commission (NPC) has urged parents in Zamfara to enroll their children for Birth Registration, considering its importance to their future.

The NPC Federal Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Muttaka Rini, made the call while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

Rini said the registration was ongoing and free for the children from 0 to 18 years, while those above 18 years would only pay birth attestation rate.

He urged citizens of state to take birth registration serious as it was connected to various vital statistics for national development.

He said a total of 79 centres were established across the 14 Local government areas of the state and that most of the centres were established in health facilities.

Rini urged stakeholders to embark on more sensitisation in the state on the importance of the birth registration.

He commended stakeholders for their support in the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) survey in the state.

He said the NPC had covered 70 per cent of the survey.

“I am using this medium to commend local government area chairmen and traditional rulers for supporting the exercise,” Rini said. (NAN)

