NPC tasks parents on birth registration

The National Population Commission (NPC) has urged in Zamfara to enroll for Birth Registration, its importance to future.

The NPC Federal Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Muttaka Rini, made the call while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

Rini said the registration was ongoing and free for the from 0 to 18 years, while those above 18 years would only birth attestation rate.

He urged citizens of state to take birth registration serious as it was  connected to various vital statistics for national .

He said a total of 79 centres were established across the 14 Local government areas of the state and that most of the centres were established in health facilities.

Rini urged stakeholders to embark on more sensitisation in the state on the importance of the birth registration.

He commended stakeholders for in the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) survey in the state.

He said the NPC had covered 70 cent of the survey.

“I am this medium to commend local government area chairmen and for supporting the exercise,” Rini said. (NAN)

