NPC tasks Census Publicity Committee on mass mobilisation

By Ikenna Osuoha

National Population Commission (NPC) has urged the National Publicity Committee for 2023 Population and Housing Census to ensure that the exercise was well publicised.

Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, Executive Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC) said this while declaring open a one-day training for members of the committee in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kwarra, who restated the commitment of the commission to credible and accurate census, said sustained publicity and enlightenment were imperative for the success of the exercise.

“Targeted advocacy and sustained publicity and enlightenment are imperative to the successful conduct of the census exercise.

“The job before this committee is phenomenal, this is in consideration of the need to inform, educate and enlighten Nigerians on the scope of the census,” he said.

The Executive Chairman said that the census would involve the counting of every person resident in Nigeria, adding that it would take place simultaneously nationwide.

According to him, given this scenario and the fact that the date for the census is very close, time the committee should expedite action on its activities.

He said there was the need to focus the mobilisation of critical stakeholders to support and take ownership of the process.

Kwarra said the success of the census was hinged on enlightening the public in a manner that would galvanize and mobilize them to participate in the 2023 census.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the workshop as a reinforcement of the commission’s commitment to accurate and credible census.

Mohammed, represented by Dr Garba Abari, Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), said that the census was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy.

He said that the exercise was designed and tailored to fast track a prosperous Nigeria.

Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, Chairman, Publicity Committee, National Population Commission (NPC) said assured that the census got the required level of publicity.

The President Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, who is also a member of the committee, said it would do its best to restore public confidence in population and housing census in the country.

Mr Gbenga Adeshina, a standing committee member, Nigeria Guild of Editors, said the workshop would enhance the knowledge on of members of the committee about census processes.

Adeshina, who commended the commission for the workshop, said that it would prepare them to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Population and Housing Census would commence on May 3 and end on May 7 . (NAN)