NPC solicits support of stakeholders as area demarcation begins

The National Population Commission (NPC) has solicited support of all stakeholders as it began the second phase of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Oyo State on Thursday.

The Phase II of the EAD was flagged off at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EAD, which began on Dec. 9, is expected to end on Jan. 20, 2021.

Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, the NPC Federal Commissioner in Oyo State, said that the support of all stakeholders was very important for a successful exercise.

“Here in Oyo State, we have successfully demarcated nine local government areas and today’s event is to flag-off field work in the remaining 24 local government areas in the state.

“Training for demarcators will kick-off from Dec. 11 and end on Dec. 17, while field work will begin on Dec. 19,’’ he said.

Oyetunji said that the EAD was not the enumeration of persons living in the country and the outcome is not a determinant of the population of any locality, local government area or state.

He said that the EAD was simply a preparatory activity before the actual census enumeration, which should not be equated with the actual census.

“Planning for census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census.

“In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD,’’ he stressed.

Oyetunji restated the Commission’s determination to deliver a population and housing census that would stand the test of time.

He said that the Commission would continue to explore all means to avoid pitfalls of the past, soliciting the support of all Nigerians and especially that of indigenes of Oyo State.

He also called on Oyo State’s Gov. Seyi Makinde, traditional rulers, security agencies and community leaders to assist the NPC in providing an atmosphere conducive for NPC’s functionaries to deliver on the assignment.

He said that NPC officials had been properly kitted and trained to observe all COVID-19 protocols of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 throughout the period of the exercise.

According to him, “notwithstanding all arrangements and precaution worked out by the Commission, the cooperation of all stakeholders remains paramount for the success of the exercise.

“To complement the arrangement, I wish to further solicit the assistance of the state government in the provision of mattresses, treated mosquito nets and solar devices

“This will ease the problem of accommodation that we oftentimes experience in the rural areas.’’

The event was flagged off by the Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, Permanent Secretary, General Administration, who represented the Secretary to Oyo State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flag-off was graced by traditional rulers, local government chairmen, officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence, those of the police and clerics. (NAN)