NPC seeks FCT communities support for trial census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has solicited the support of communities in Bwari Area Council, Abuja for the success of its trial census to commence in the area soon.

Mr Joseph Kwali, the NPC Commissioner representing FCT made the appeal on Monday in Bwari, when he visited the Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Ijakoro.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after meeting with the emirate, Kwali said that the visit was to intimate the people about the upcoming trial census.

He said the trial census was expected to take place in three areas of the council namely – Mpape, Ushafa and Cikakori.

According to the commissioner, the test is in preparation for the National Census scheduled to commence in April, 2023, as approved by the Federal Government.

“This is an advocacy and sensitisation visit seeking the cooperation of the people, institutions and the entire Bwari chiefdom on NPC’s forthcoming trial census in the district.

“We need maximum cooperation for the exercise to succeed.

“It is just a test to the new instruments that will be used for the next census in April, which includes questionnaires, PDA’s, the personnel themselves and even the response of the people.

“This is expected to help us ascertain our success and challenges and how to tackle the challenges, as well as help inform the commission on how to plan ahead,” he said.

Earlier, Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Ijakoro, while commending the commission’s efforts, expressed his readiness to give all necessary support to its team in order to achieve its set goal.

Ijakoro said that the task ahead would need the prayers and total support of the district, while also assuring to drive the advocacy to the communities involved.

He called on them to give their best for the success of the exercise.

“I have in the past provided accommodation and other necessary supports for the staff of the commission to perform their duties here in Bwari and this will not be different.

“I will in my capacity send messages to the heads of the areas enumerated for the exercise, urging them to ensure full cooperation.

“I pray for the successful outcome of the exercise that will benefit the FCT and the nation at large,” Ijakoro said.

NAN reports that the NPC commissioner and his team also paid a similar visit to the Esu Bwari, Mr Ibrahim Yaro’s palace, to solicit for his support.

According to the NPC chairman, Mr Nasir Isa-Kwarra, the trial census will run from June 27 to July 30, with coverage of about 7,718 enumerated areas.

“The trial census will test all aspects of census operations from planning to implementation including logistics arrangement and management and questionnaire design.

“It is also expected to test format, training procedures, fieldwork operations, publicity, payment system, data processing, data tabulations and analysis,” he said (NAN)

