NPC restates commitment to credible, reliable census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has restated its commitment

to conducting a digital, reliable and credible census in the country by 2023.

Its Executive Chairman, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, said this while declaring open a three-day capacity building workshop for

population correspondents on 2023 census in New Karu, Nasarawa State on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop has “Getting the People Involved” as its theme.

Kwarra, who affirmed the determination of the commission to collaborate with journalists to achieve the desired goal

of reliable and credible census, said “preparatory outcome of the 2023 Housing Census has been reassured.

“We need to get journalists involved in the preparation. The goal of this workshop is to share with journalists, the vision

of the commission and to prepare them for quality reports on census.”

Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, the Chairman, Public Affairs Committee for the census, described the media as a critical pillar in the

dissemination of information and opinions that would mould the society.

Oyetunji expressed the willingness of the commission to continue to partner with the media for a successful 2023

Population and Housing census.

According to him, getting the media prepared and informed at all times is imperative to achieving the desired goal.

Mrs Patience Mbagwu, the acting Director General of the commission, lauded the media for its role as purveyor

of information, aimed at nation building.

Mbagwu, who called for the support of the media for successful census, assured of a reliable and credible exercise.

Earlier, Mr Silas Agara, the Federal Commissioner for Nasarawa, commended the chairman of the commission for

driving an all-inclusive leadership.

Agara said that Nasarawa would continue to support policies and programmes for reliable and credible census.

NAN reports that the proposed census for 2022 has been postponed to 2023 after General Elections.

NAN also reports that Nigeria conducted population and housing census last in 2006. (NAN)

