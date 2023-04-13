NPC partners NIM on capacity building, productivity enhancement

The National Productivity Centre (NPC) has brokered a partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) to drive capacity building and productivity enhancement in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the partnership was brokered during a hybrid interactive session by the leadership of both organisations on Wednesday in Abuja.

Dr Christiana Atako, President, NIM, said the partnership would commence with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between both organisations.

This, Atako, explained would enhance the conceptual and professional competencies of the participants to be drawn from both public and private sectors.

She noted that the choice of the centre was critical to the nation’s economy having designed programmes that touch the lives of the people while building a productivity mindset and culture for the people.

She stated that the NIM with its individual membership strength of about 200,000 and over 400 corporate members, was strategically positioned as the prime driver of management values, standards and professionalism.

Atako said the institute since inception 62 years ago has recorded laudable achievements in the areas of professional management, capacity building, consultancy, re-engineering and human capital development.

She listed some of the institute’s inroads to include its various human capital development programmes; accreditation partnership with the National Universities Commission, the National Youth Service Corps, the National Defence College, Abuja and many others.

“NIM recognises and appreciates the fact that the NPC is stimulating productivity consciousness, determining productivity levels and promoting productivity movement in the country for the benefit of all sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

“The importance of your contributions to keeping the wheel of the nation turning cannot be overemphasised and we are particularly happy that under the charge of the present management, you have indeed done well.

“Apart from commending you for your good works, I am here to also appraise you of the Institute’s contributions to nation building and to seek ways we can work together in a mutually rewarding and beneficial way as two forward-looking organizations.

“The institute is proposing to organise tailor-made training programmes for your staff, some of whom our members as well as solicit you to nominate them to always attend our regular human capacity development and learning programmes.

“We humbly solicit that you extend to the NIM the opportunity to contribute to the continued management excellence of NPC through consultancy projects in restructuring, training need analysis and design of in-plant training programmes,” she said.

Responding, the Director-General, NPC, Dr Kashim Akor, confirmed the plan to partner the NIM on capacity building and productivity enhancement in Nigeria.

Akor lauded the leadership of the NIM for its firm commitment to professionalism and managerial excellence in Nigeria. (NAN)