NPC on course to deliver on 2022 Census – Commissioner

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday says it’s on course to deliver on the 2022 census given the success of the ongoing pretest exercise.

Prof. Jimoh Habibat-Isah, NPC Federal Commissioner in Kogi, gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

The commissioner said that as part of the pretest exercise in Kogi, the commission had completed house listing and currently capturing data of of citizens in the various communities in the state.

Habibat-Isah said that the pretest exercise was not only satisfactory but a positive sign that the commission was equipped and fully prepared for the 2022 Census.

He said: “The pretest census exercise, which commenced on Dec 3, in the state is going smoothly and would be rounded up on Friday, Dec. 10.

“It will interest you to note that the enumeration exercise is being done digitally. We have discarded the analog system and getting better results with the digital system.

“As we doing the census digitally without any paper, the type of software we are using has been upgraded and functioning properly.

“The good thing about the exercise is that the locals or citizens of Kogi are very cooperative and responding to all our questions with some vowing to tell only the truth.

“I wish to assure the Nigerian that NPC shall get it right 2022 to enable the government to plan well for the citizens and the growth and development of the nation.”

The commissioner lauded staff of the commission for their resilience and dedication towards the smooth conduct of the pretest, which he said was a prelude to the 2022 general census. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...