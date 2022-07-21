NPC official says trial census enumeration in Daura successful

By Abbas Bamalli

Alhaji Bala Almu-Banye, the National Population Commission (NPC) in Federal Commissioner in Katsina says the ongoing trial census enumeration in Daura is recording success.

Almu-Banye stated this while monitoring the exercise in Daura on Thursday.

He said the five-day exercise which kicked-off on Tuesday was in preparation for the 2023 national population and housing census.

It would be recalled that Daura is one of the six local government areas in the country earmarked for 100 per cent trial enumeration in preparation for the major exercise.

The NPC official said that only one out of the six enumeration areas he visited was having challenges.

Almu-Banye said that he would report any challenge being recorded in the area to the headquarters for prompt actions.

“So far, I must say that we are satisfied with the level of success in the conduct of the exercise in Daura.

“We commenced with the enumeration of homeless persons. The success is beyond our expectations.”

Mrs Tani Abdusalam, an Enumeration Area Supervisor, described the exercise as smooth and encouraging.

She, however, complained that the job was tasking following the number of officers deployed for the exercice.

Abdusalam called for the deployment of additional officers so that the job could be completed within five days.

Hajia Hafsat Idris, an Enumerator in Daura Veterinary area, said that the respondents were cooperative.

“They have been providing us with the necessary information. They are welcoming and interested in the exercice,” she said.(NAN)

