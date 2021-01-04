NPC continues Area Demarcation in Kwara despite challenges — Official

The National Population Commission (NPC) says it is continuing with Area Demarcation in Kwara in spite of the challenges faced in some areas. The commission’s Public Relation Officer, Mrs Ganiyat Lawal, said this on Monday in Ilorin while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Lawal said that 65 people had been trained to cover Ekiti, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Local Government Areas (LGAs).

She said that one of the challenges was the indigenes of the three LGAs, who complained that they were employed by the commission to carry out the exercise in their areas. Lawal, however, assured that when the real census begins, more people would be employed.

According to Lawal, the other challenge was boundary dispute. She explained that the commission had visited the traditional rulers of all the LGAs and informed them of its mission, adding that they pledged their support. “We did some advocacy before we started to enlighten the populace on the importance of the exercise.

“We also pleaded for their support in order to make the work easy for the commission and also know the boundary of each area. “We made them to understand that it was not our duty to solve the problem of boundary dispute but just to identify houses where people live,’’ she said. Lawal said that the demarcation would continue till Jan. 20. (NAN)