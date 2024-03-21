NPC concludes demographic survey in 16 LGAs in Oyo – Official

National Population Commission (NPC), on Thursday, says it has concluded the 2023/2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) in 16 local government areas in Oyo State.

NPC’s South-West 2023-2024 NDHS Coordinator, Mr Rotimi Ilelaboye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Thursday that the remaining local governments would be rounded off before the end of April.



Ilelaboye, however, said that the exercise was not without some challenges.

“We occasionally encountered some difficult respondents who would take time before granting us their consent,” he said.



NAN reports that the survey comes up every five years, with the last one held in 2018.

NAN also reports that the exercise is to update data and gather information about Nigerians.

The survey has also helped in providing invaluable insights, leading to evidence-based policies, public health interventions and broader development agenda for the country. (NAN)

By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju