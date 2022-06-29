NPC begins trial census processes in Ondo

The National Population Commission (NPC), says the commission is set to begin processes of a trial for the 2023 Population and Housing Census in Ondo State.

The Federal Commissioner representing the State, Diran Iyantan, made this known on Wednesday, at the opening of the state level training workshop for field personnel in Akure.

Iyantan said the exercise would be conducted in five enumeration areas, in each of the nine local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The commissioner said the exercise was in preparation for the major census to be carried out in the country.

He said the areas where the exercise would hold to include; Akoko North West, Akoko South East, Ose, Idanre and Akure South.

Others he said, were Ondo East, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Odigbo and Ese-Odo.

He said the enumerators, who had been trained in Abuja, were now stepping down the training to other enumerators in the state to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Iyantan explained that the training, which commenced on Wednesday, would end on July 8.

He, however, said that the actual trial census would hold between July 20 and July 24; and the logistics required had been put in place for a successful conduct of the exercise.

He assured the public that all gray areas in previous exercises had been tackled, and that digital applications would be deployed to improve on the census.

The commissioner noted however, that relevant details of the citizens would be required for proper planning.

“The commission decided to select 45 enumeration areas in Ondo State, and we have engaged all stakeholders to enlighten the populace on the importance of the exercise,” he said.

Iyantan urged all stakeholders, especially community heads, traditional rulers, religious heads, as well as associations, to keep enlightening the populace on the relevance of census to the development of society. (NAN)

