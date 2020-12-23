NPC Bayelsa pledges to intensify birth registration, other demographic activities

Mr Robinson Erebi, the newly appointed Acting State Director of National Population Commission (NPC), Bayelsa, on Wednesday pledged to intensify vital registration and other demographic activities aimed at enhancing development planning.

Erebi, who spoke at a brief handover ceremony at the NPC office in Yenagoa, said that he would ensure smooth implementation of other population activities of the Federal Government presently going on in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment, Erebi was the Head of Public Affairs, NPC, Bayelsa and took over from Mr Miegbemo Esido, who has retired from service.

Erebi promised to collaborate with Bayelsa Government to achieve the commission’s goal of improving the current rate of births registration and attestation of age declarations.

He thanked Mr Gloria Izonfuo, the Federal Commissioner representing Bayelsa in the NPC, for giving him the challenging opportunity to serve the nation and state.

NAN also reports that the NPC in Bayelsa was currently engaged in the Enumeration Area Demarcation of Bayelsa’s eight Local Government Areas, with six out of the council areas already covered. (NAN)